Edmonton police investigate 82nd Avenue hit and run that seriously injured pedestrian

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.
Police told Global News that officers were called to a collision in the area of 82nd Avenue and 97th Street at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday.
The EPS did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
According to police, the person who was injured is a woman who is believed to be in her 30s. She was with a young child at the time.
Police said the child was not injured but the woman was taken to hospital.
The EPS said its major collisions investigation section is investigating.
- Ontario woman seeks justice in brutal slaying of pet emu, worries for family’s safety
- ‘I think it’s crazy’: Toronto home invasion victim slams advice from police officer
- Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison. Here’s what the sentences could be
- Trump’s hush-money trial delayed until mid-April, judge cites last-minute evidence dump
Comments