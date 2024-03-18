Edmonton police investigate 82nd Avenue hit and run that seriously injured pedestrian

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Police told Global News that officers were called to a collision in the area of 82nd Avenue and 97th Street at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

The EPS did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, the person who was injured is a woman who is believed to be in her 30s. She was with a young child at the time.

Police said the child was not injured but the woman was taken to hospital.

The EPS said its major collisions investigation section is investigating.