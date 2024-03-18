Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate 82nd Avenue hit and run that seriously injured pedestrian

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police said officers were called to a collision in the area of 82nd Avenue and 97th Street at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday. A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.
Edmonton police said officers were called to a collision in the area of 82nd Avenue and 97th Street at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday. A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that then left the scene. Global 1 News Helicopter
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Police told Global News that officers were called to a collision in the area of 82nd Avenue and 97th Street at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

The EPS did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
According to police, the person who was injured is a woman who is believed to be in her 30s. She was with a young child at the time.

Police said the child was not injured but the woman was taken to hospital.

The EPS said its major collisions investigation section is investigating.

