Man’s body found in north Edmonton basement, police call death ‘suspicious’

The death of a man whose body was found in the basement of a north Edmonton home this weekend is being described as “suspicious” by police.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the area of 84th Street and 136th Avenue at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man who had already died when they arrived.



The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating what happened.

The EPS said an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police asked anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area near the home “around sunrise” on Sunday morning to call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.