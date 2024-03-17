One person found injured at Queensway bus loop in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A person was discovered injured at the Queensway bus loop in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, but police aren’t releasing many details.

At around 9:30 Saturday night, police were called to the 400 block of Queensway. First arriving officers located an individual with undisclosed injuries near the intersection of Pandosy Street.

As a result, the person was transported to hospital.

1:38 Edmonton police seek 6 suspects in violent attack on 64-year-old man at LRT platform

“The scene of the incident was originally secured for examination but was released to the public at about midnight,” stated Sergeant Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the investigation is still ongoing but believe whatever happened was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.