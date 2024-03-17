St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal draws thousands for annual celebration

St. Patrick’s Day festivities ramped up across Canada on Sunday, including the major annual parade in Montreal.
Seas of green filled downtown streets as thousands of people turned out for the annual celebration of Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture.
Montreal mayor Valérie Plante was present alongside MP Marc miller, MNAs Ian Lafrenière, Greg Kelley and more.
While the St. Patrick’s Day holiday falls on March 17th, major celebrations in many locales shifted to other days this year.
A major parade also took place in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
The United States’ largest St. Patrick’s Day parades, including one in New York City, took place on Saturday.
The march through Manhattan dates to 1762 and is one of the world’s largest Irish heritage festivities.
In Canada, meanwhile, residents of Newfoundland and Labrador will mark the occasion on Monday with a public holiday.
–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News
