Canada

St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal draws thousands for annual celebration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day: Dublin awash in green as thousands line streets for annual parade'
St. Patrick’s Day: Dublin awash in green as thousands line streets for annual parade
RELATED - St. Patrick’s Day: Dublin awash in green as thousands line streets for annual parade
St. Patrick’s Day festivities ramped up across Canada on Sunday, including the major annual parade in Montreal.

Seas of green filled downtown streets as thousands of people turned out for the annual celebration of Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture.

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante was present alongside MP Marc miller, MNAs Ian Lafrenière, Greg Kelley and more.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, waves to the crowd during the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, waves to the crowd during the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Members of the crowd look on during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Members of the crowd look on during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A participant smiles during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A participant smiles during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

While the St. Patrick’s Day holiday falls on March 17th, major celebrations in many locales shifted to other days this year.

Story continues below advertisement

A major parade also took place in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The United States’ largest St. Patrick’s Day parades, including one in New York City, took place on Saturday.

Members of the crowd cheer as they enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Members of the crowd cheer as they enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Members of the crowd look on as they enjoy the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Members of the crowd look on as they enjoy the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Bagpipers play during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Bagpipers play during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
The march through Manhattan dates to 1762 and is one of the world’s largest Irish heritage festivities.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, meanwhile, residents of Newfoundland and Labrador will mark the occasion on Monday with a public holiday.

A participant dressed as a shamrock greets members of the crowd during the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A participant dressed as a shamrock greets members of the crowd during the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
An RCMP piped band entertains the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
An RCMP piped band entertains the crowd during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A person wears a collection of badges and pins on their jersey during the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A person wears a collection of badges and pins on their jersey during the St. PatrickÕs Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

© 2024 The Canadian Press

