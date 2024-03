38 daily temperature records fell in B.C. on Saturday as warm weather continues

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. saw daily temperature records drop across the province on Saturday, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that will see unseasonably warm weather persist into next week.

According to Environment Canada, 38 daily high records were broken, and one was tied.

In the Okanagan, Kelowna broke its record of 16.7 C — set in 1940 — as the city hit a new high of 17 C. Vernon’s old record — 16.1 C from 1915 — was shattered as residents and visitors alike enjoyed a balmy 17.6 C.

Merritt and Princeton, however, were even hotter. Both communities saw record-setting highs of 20 C.

Hope, meanwhile, was the hottest place in all of Canada, with a record-setting high of 23.6 C.

4:26 B.C. announces $70M replant program for farmers

Below are the 39 communities that set or tied daily weather records for March 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford Area

New record of 22.6 C

Old record of 22.2 C, set in 1947

Agassiz Area

New record of 23.3 C

Old record of 22.8 C, set in 1900

Bella Bella Area

New record of 20.7 C

Old record of 15.2 C, set in 1988

Bella Colla Area

New record of 21.1 C

Old record of 19.4 C, set in 1926

Blue River Area

New record of 17.4 C

Old record of 14.8 C, set in 1992

Burns Lake Area

New record of 16.1 C

Old record of 11.3 C, set in 1992

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Cache Creek Area

New record of 19.9 C

Old record of 17.2 C, set in 1947

Clearwater Area

New record of 18.7 C

Old record of 16.7 C, set in 1941

Clinton Area

New record of 16.6 C

Old record of 12.1 C, set in 2010

Dawson Creek Area

New record of 15 C

Old record of 13.9 C, set in 1930

Estevan Point Area

New record of 17.3 C

Old record of 16.7 C, set in 1947

Gibsons Area

New record of 19.7 C

Old record of 15 C, set in 1967

Hope Area

New record of 23.4 C

Old record of 22.8 C, set in 1947

Kelowna Area

New record of 17 C

Old record of 16.7 C, set in 1940

Lytton Area

New record of 20.6 C

Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1985

Mackenzie Area

New record of 15.1 C

Old record of 10 C, set in 1972

Malahat Area

New record of 17.8 C

Old record of 14.5 C, set in 1988

Merritt Area

New record of 20 C

Old record of 18 C, set in 1985

Nakusp Area

Tied record of 13.1 C, set in 1994

Pemberton Area

New record of 20.4 C

Old record of 15 C, set in 1988

Pitt Meadows Area

New record of 22.7 C

Old record of 20.6 C, set in 1947

Port Hardy Area

New record of 15.4 C

Old record of 15 C, set in 1947

Powell River Area

New record of 18.9 C

Old record of 16.7 C, set in 1972

Prince George Area

New record of 16.8 C

Old record of 13.3 C, set in 1947

Prince Rupert Area

New record of 17.8 C

Old record of 15.8 C, set in 1983

Princeton Area

New record of 20 C

Old record of 18.3 C, set in 1947

Puntzi Mountain Area

New record of 17.4 C

Old record of 14 C, set in 2010

Sechelt Area

New record of 19.7 C

Old record of 16.1, C set in 1972

Smithers Area

New record of 17.6 C

Old record of 12.7 C set in 1992

Sparwood Area

New record of 16.6 C

Old record of 13.2 C, set in 2010

Squamish Area

New record of 23 C

Old record of 17 C, set in 1983

Tatlayoko Lake Area

New record of 18.5 C

Old record of 16.7 C, set in 1947

Terrace Area

New record of 16 C

Old record of 12.8 C, set in 1928

Vernon Area

New record of 17.6 C

Old record of 16.1 C, set in 1915

Victoria Area

New record of 19 C

Old record of 18.3 C, set in 1947

West Vancouver Area

New record of 18.7 C

Old record of 15.5 C, set in 1983

Whistler Area

New record of 16.3 C

Old record of 14 C, set in 1985

White Rock Area

New record of 19.5 C

Old record of 19 C, set in 1983

Williams Lake Area