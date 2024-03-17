Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Hostile offer’: Canadian Airbus A220 workers reject contract, consider strike mandate

By Allison Lampert Reuters
Posted March 17, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boeing woes continue as pilot makes emergency landing at LAX over mechanical concerns'
Boeing woes continue as pilot makes emergency landing at LAX over mechanical concerns
RELATED - Boeing woes continue as pilot makes emergency landing at LAX over mechanical concerns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal — Canadian Airbus A220 production workers on Sunday voted to reject a contract and are considering a strike mandate, a union official said, raising labor tensions as the European planemaker tries to reduce the money-losing jet’s costs.

More than 99 per cent of the union members who voted rejected the contract, the union official said.

The estimated 1,300 Montreal-area workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) in the Canadian province of Quebec, are voting on a strike mandate.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

While a mandate does not equate with an actual strike, the vote signals discontent among those who produce Airbus’s smallest commercial jet.

“This offer, that we consider as hostile, cannot be left without consequences,” Montreal-area union negotiators said earlier this month in a French-language letter to members.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union’s contract expired in December.

Unions have recently capitalized on tight labor markets and inflation to win hefty contracts at the bargaining table, with airline pilots, autoworkers and others scoring big raises in 2023.

Boeing’s unionized production workers in Washington state have called for wage increases exceeding 40 per cent over three to four years.

More on Canada
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices