Fire causes $270,000 in damage to home in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire caused an estimated $270,000 to a Moose Jaw home Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a call around 1:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of Willow Avenue to a report of a house fire. The fire also caused damaged to a nearby home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Moose Jaw Police Service said that it was deemed not to be suspicious.