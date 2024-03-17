Fire causes $270,000 in damage to home in Moose Jaw, Sask.

A fire caused an estimated $270,000 to a Moose Jaw home Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to a call around 1:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of Willow Avenue to a report of a house fire. The fire also caused damaged to a nearby home.
Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Moose Jaw Police Service said that it was deemed not to be suspicious.
More on Canada
- Did you co-sign your kid’s mortgage? There are new tax reporting rules to know
- Trudeau says he thinks about quitting ‘crazy, super tough’ job daily, but is determined to continue
- In Haiti, how gangs working together are adding to the ‘uncertainty’
- Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa to be remembered at funeral service Sunday
Comments