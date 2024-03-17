Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire causes $270,000 in damage to home in Moose Jaw, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
The Saturday fire at a house in Moose Jaw also caused damaged to a nearby home. View image in full screen
The Saturday fire at a house in Moose Jaw also caused damaged to a nearby home. Global News/ Moosa Imran
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire caused an estimated $270,000 to a Moose Jaw home Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a call around 1:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of Willow Avenue to a report of a house fire. The fire also caused damaged to a nearby home.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Moose Jaw Police Service said that it was deemed not to be suspicious.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices