Crime

Winnipeg police open homicide investigation after unresponsive man dies in hospital

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 12:26 pm
\Winnipeg police are asking the public for video or other information that may assist their investigation into the death of 35-year-old man on Saturday. View image in full screen
\Winnipeg police are asking the public for video or other information that may assist their investigation into the death of 35-year-old man on Saturday. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police officers found an unresponsive man in need of immediate medical care when they responded a call Saturday afternoon of an individual in distress.

The man, who located in a suite on Manitoba Avenue, was taken to hospital in critical condition around 2:45 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.

Robert Clayton Smith, 35, has been identified as the victim.

Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with surveillance video or other information that may assist investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

