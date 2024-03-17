Winnipeg police open homicide investigation after unresponsive man dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police officers found an unresponsive man in need of immediate medical care when they responded a call Saturday afternoon of an individual in distress.

The man, who located in a suite on Manitoba Avenue, was taken to hospital in critical condition around 2:45 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.

Robert Clayton Smith, 35, has been identified as the victim.

Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with surveillance video or other information that may assist investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.