Overnight collision in Burlington, Ont., sends 7 to hospital, 2 in critical condition

Seven people have been transported to hospital, including two in critical condition, after a two-vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont., at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said in a statement on social media that the incident happened on Highway 403.

First responders transported seven people involved in the crash to the hospital. In addition to the two in critical condition, two are in serious condition. The remaining three sustained only minor injuries.

A stretch of the highway was closed for some time following the collision, with OPP saying the road did not reopen until after 8:30 a.m.

Burlington OPP and the province’s traffic safety unit have launched a joint investigation into the crash.

No details about circumstances of the collision have been made public.