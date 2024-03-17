Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Overnight collision in Burlington, Ont., sends 7 to hospital, 2 in critical condition

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Seven people have been transported to hospital, including two in critical condition, after a two-vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont., at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said in a statement on social media that the incident happened on Highway 403.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

First responders transported seven people involved in the crash to the hospital. In addition to the two in critical condition, two are in serious condition. The remaining three sustained only minor injuries.

A stretch of the highway was closed for some time following the collision, with OPP saying the road did not reopen until after 8:30 a.m.

Trending Now

Burlington OPP and the province’s traffic safety unit have launched a joint investigation into the crash.

No details about circumstances of the collision have been made public.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices