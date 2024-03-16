Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Leduc resident concerned about rising crime after serious hatchet attack

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 9:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government introducing ankle monitoring program for high-risk offenders'
Alberta government introducing ankle monitoring program for high-risk offenders
The UCP is proposed legislation to create a provincial ankle bracelet monitoring program for high-risk offenders while out on bail or serving a community sentence. Jasmine King reports on the legalities of such a program.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Leduc resident is concerned about rising crime in the community after a hatchet attack resulted in serious injuries.

According to Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Alberta RCMP, officers received reports of a man bleeding with serious injuries at an apartment building near 46th Avenue and 47th Street in Leduc at 3 a.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from serious lacerations on his body. Savinkoff said the victim walked towards his apartment after being attacked.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Savinkoff said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Savinkoff said officers then located a suspect who was intoxicated. An arrest was made but no charges have been laid yet. Savinkoff said the Mounties are still investigating the incident and looking for additional suspects.

The victim’s neighbour, who Global News isn’t identifying because she fears for her safety, said the victim was pounding on her door and screaming for help.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was loud screaming and banging on my front door. We all got out of bed … We thought it was police at first,” the woman said. “My son looked out the other window and he saw blood on our front deck. I saw a gentleman in a unit a couple of doors down from me laying on the ground and he was bleeding, not moving.”

Trending Now

The woman said she wants the City of Leduc and the police to keep monitoring her neighbourhood because she is worried about escalating violence. She said she is taking extra precautions to keep her family safe.

“It never used to be this way. You could stay out at all hours and you can be safe,” she said. “I will be keeping my kids indoors once it goes dark.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices