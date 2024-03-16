Leduc resident concerned about rising crime after serious hatchet attack

A Leduc resident is concerned about rising crime in the community after a hatchet attack resulted in serious injuries.

According to Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Alberta RCMP, officers received reports of a man bleeding with serious injuries at an apartment building near 46th Avenue and 47th Street in Leduc at 3 a.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from serious lacerations on his body. Savinkoff said the victim walked towards his apartment after being attacked.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Savinkoff said.

Savinkoff said officers then located a suspect who was intoxicated. An arrest was made but no charges have been laid yet. Savinkoff said the Mounties are still investigating the incident and looking for additional suspects.

The victim’s neighbour, who Global News isn’t identifying because she fears for her safety, said the victim was pounding on her door and screaming for help.

“There was loud screaming and banging on my front door. We all got out of bed … We thought it was police at first,” the woman said. “My son looked out the other window and he saw blood on our front deck. I saw a gentleman in a unit a couple of doors down from me laying on the ground and he was bleeding, not moving.”

The woman said she wants the City of Leduc and the police to keep monitoring her neighbourhood because she is worried about escalating violence. She said she is taking extra precautions to keep her family safe.

“It never used to be this way. You could stay out at all hours and you can be safe,” she said. “I will be keeping my kids indoors once it goes dark.”