Sports fields in Kelowna off-limits until spring maintenance completed

With sunshine and warm temperatures in the immediate weather forecast, heading out to play on your nearest sports field may seem like a good idea.

However, the City of Kelowna is asking that residents hold off for the next two weeks or so.

The city says all of its sports fields are currently closed and will remain so until they’ve been prepped for action.

“Sports fields require extra care after the colder winter months to keep them safe and suitable for play,” said the city, adding it will be testing irrigation systems and also cultivating quality turf.

“Early play on sports fields could lead to player injuries and closure of fields altogether, so residents are asked to keep off the fields until they are ready.”

The city says ball diamonds are scheduled to open on Friday, April 5, while its remaining fields will open on Friday, April 12 – weather permitting.

The track at the Apple Bowl opened on Friday.

Families and individuals looking for spaces to play non-organized sports can check out some of Kelowna’s larger parks, such as Ben Lee Park, Rowcliffe Park or the north field at City Park.