Fire

Popular Vernon park undergoing fire mitigation work

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
Fuel mitigation work will be done in Vernon's Polson Park next week. View image in full screen
Fuel mitigation work will be done in Vernon's Polson Park next week. Global News
Some of the funds provided through B.C.’s Community Resiliency Investment Program will be used in Vernon to reduce the fire risk at a popular park.

Starting as early as Monday, March 18,  crews will begin reducing potential fire fuels along the south-east boundary of Polson Park.

The work includes the thinning of the trees, limbing-up of ladder fuels and removing excess vegetation.

Click to play video: 'Getting kids hooked on Fishing in the Okanagan'
Getting kids hooked on Fishing in the Okanagan

“By reducing fuels in this area of Polson Park, we reduce the threat to public spaces and critical infrastructure, such as Vernon Jubilee Hospital,”  Wes Brassard, FireSmart coordinator said in a press release. “Building a fire-resilient community takes a community effort. We all have a part to play. These types of projects can reduce the severity and intensity of a fire.”

For this project City staff will be working alongside Rider Ventures. The work is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Residents and visitors should keep an eye out for posted signs or instructions while crews complete this work.

To learn more about the City of Vernon’s FireSmart program, or to book a free FireSmart home assessment, visit vernon.ca/firesmart or email firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.

