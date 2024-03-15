Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘He was pretty lucky’: Dog rescued on North Vancouver’s Quarry Rock

A dog and his owner are counting their lucky stars after a high-angle rescue in North Vancouver.

Grizzly, a goldendoodle, ran off the edge of Quarry Rock Wednesday afternoon. The owner, Esther, said he was chasing a ball that got dropped.

The curious canine lost his footing and slid down to a ledge, prompting the rescue by District of North Vancouver firefighters.

“(I learned to) never take a ball on Quarry Rock and keep your dog on a leash,” Esther said.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters said Grizzly was “pretty lucky” and are using the incident as a warning to others.

1:30 ‘Grizzly’ rescue on Quarry Rock

VPD officer, stabbed saving 2-year-old boy, receives top honour

A Vancouver police officer is talking publicly for the first time about being stabbed in the chest while on duty in 2021.

The attack happened as he was rescuing an abducted child.

The two-year-old boy was snatched from his grandparents and forcibly confined by a man, who was holding him inside a suite at a BC Housing complex on Keefer Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Det. Const. Blake Chersinoff was first in and was stabbed with a large butcher knife.

He received VPD’s highest honour, the Chief Constable’s Award of Valour.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 VPD officer awarded for bravery

West Kelowna robotics team qualifies for world championships

A group of West Kelowna high school students is taking the robot they made to Texas, where they’re going to take on the world.

The West Kelowna robotics team gained entry to the world competition when they placed first at the First Robotics Competition Canadian Regional Qualifying Tournament in Victoria.

The Boucherie Bears Robotics Team was one of only two Canadian teams in the final playoff match of the tournament.

“Our team, we’ve been together since September and we practice with old robots that we’ve built,” said team captain Simon Telfer.

2:01 Local robotics team qualifies for world championships

B.C. woman survives being buried by avalanche for 15-20 minutes

Story continues below advertisement

A woman is lucky to be alive after being buried for 15 to 20 minutes in an avalanche in North Vanvouver’s Mt. Seymour backcountry.

She was snowshoeing with a companion on the south face of Pump Peak when an avalanche happened.

The man was knocked off his feet and partially buried, but he was able to dig himself out with his hands.

He called 911 when he couldn’t find his companion, and a North Shore Rescue search manager told him how to search for her.

“We cannot state strongly enough how lucky they were that the first individual was able to spot the 2nd and dig her out,” the organization said. “Had this not happened, we would be looking at a very different result. A successful rescue after a 15-20+ minute burial is increasingly doubtful.”

1:25 Snowshoer rescued on Mt Seymour after being buried by avalanche

‘It connects us’: Two B.C. women create a dim sum-themed board game

Story continues below advertisement

Two longtime Metro Vancouver friends have developed a competitive dim sum-themed board game called “Steam Up.”

Pauline Kong and Marie Wong created “Steam Up,” with game pieces inspired by dishes such as shrimp dumplings, sticky rice, and barbecue meat buns in stackable steamers.

“It would be a wonderful way to spark curiosity for people who don’t know about the cuisine, or bring back nostalgic feelings for those who are familiar with it,” Kong told Global News.

The idea first came to them during the COVID-19 pandemic when spending time with loved ones over dim sum became difficult.