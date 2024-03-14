Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

VPD officer stabbed saving 2-year-old boy receives top honour

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 9:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'VPD officer awarded for bravery'
VPD officer awarded for bravery
A Vancouver police officer is speaking publicly for the first time about being stabbed in the chest while on duty in 2021. It happened as he was rescuing an abducted two-year-old. As Catherine Urquhart reports, he was among those recognized at a commendation ceremony on Thursday.
A Vancouver police officer is talking publicly for the first time about being stabbed in the chest while on duty in 2021.

The attack happened as he was rescuing an abducted child.

The two-year-old boy was snatched from his grandparents and forcibly confined by a man, who was holding him inside a suite at a BC Housing complex on Keefer Street.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver officer honoured for bravery'
Vancouver officer honoured for bravery

When officers arrived, they could hear yelling and crying inside the suite. Fearing for the child’s life, officers breached the suite’s door.

Detective Const. Blake Chersinoff was first in.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I remember a figure hunched down in kind of a squatting stance with two large knives in his hand, and with one of those knives coming into my chest,” he told Global News.

“I was stabbed with a large butcher knife, kitchen knife in my left chest in the pec.”

Officers were able to save the boy and take the suspect into custody before Chersinoff was rushed to hospital where he received multiple chest staples.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police award heroes'
Vancouver Police award heroes

The officers’ heroics were officially acknowledged at the Vancouver Police Department’s 2024 Commendation Awards on Thursday.

Chersinoff received VPD’s highest honour, the Chief Constable’s Award of Valour.

“Just the bravery and the commitment to public safety is incredible,” Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer said, adding he was proud of Chersinoff and the other officers who received awards.

Now fully recovered from the physical injuries, the heroic officer says he continues his policing career, knowing that his actions helped save the life of a little boy.

