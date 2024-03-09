‘It connects us’: Two B.C. women create a dim sum-themed board game

Send this page to someone via email

It is not your typical dining experience as Surrey’s Pauline Kong and Richmond resident Marie Wong are serving up a different kind of feast.

The long-time friends have created “Steam Up” — a competitive dim sum-themed board game that incorporates Asian traditions and celebrates culture “in a fun way.”

“It would be a wonderful way to spark curiosity for people who don’t know about the cuisine, or bring back nostalgic feelings for those who are familiar with it,” Kong told Global News.

The idea first came to them during the COVID-19 pandemic when spending time with loved ones over dim sum became difficult.

The game features pieces inspired by popular dishes such as shrimp dumplings, sticky rice, and barbecue meat buns in stackable steamers, along with fortune cards, and characters based on Chinese zodiac animals.

“You represent one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals with different abilities and scoring point system. Our cards are red which has significance in Chinese culture — representing luck and fortune. Whoever gets the most points – or eats the most food is the winner.”

For the duo, hearing positive feedback about the game from the wider community means that they are on the right track.

“We have players who email us and talk to us directly saying thank you for making the game. It connects us with friends and family,” Wong said.

“It’s very satisfying. We didn’t think this (would) have such a big effect on other people.”

Their goal is to design more games inspired by their Asian heritage so that they can continue to push for much-needed representation in the board game industry.

The game can be purchased online.