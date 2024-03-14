Menu

Canada

‘He was pretty lucky’: Dog rescued on North Vancouver’s Quarry Rock

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Grizzly’ rescue on Quarry Rock'
‘Grizzly’ rescue on Quarry Rock
A high-angle rescue on a popular North Vancouver hiking trail Wednesday didn't involve a hiker. It was to save a dog named Grizzly. Kristen Robinson has more on the lesson learned by the playful pup and his human.
A dog and his owner are counting their lucky stars after a high-angle rescue in North Vancouver.

Grizzly, a goldendoodle, ran off the edge of Quarry Rock Wednesday afternoon. The owner, Esther, said he was chasing a ball that got dropped.

The curious canine lost his footing and slid down to a ledge, prompting the rescue by District of North Vancouver firefighters.

“Grizzly’s ball fell off so I leashed him, and then he went to say hi to somebody and he slipped the leash. He went to try to find his ball and then he fell,” Esther said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“(I learned to) never take a ball on Quarry Rock and keep your dog on a leash.”

District of North Vancouver firefighters are using the incident to warn and educate community members on the dangers of bringing four-legged family members on hikes as dangerous as Quarry Rock.

“Always (keep them) on a leash.… Do not drop the leash. Do not carry toys around that they’re going to chase in case they drop it and fall over the edge,” Cpt. Brent Steacy said.

“He was pretty lucky.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

