Canada

Saskatoon philanthropist Dr. Les Dubé passes at 91: ‘A community builder and leader’

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
Irene and Les Dubé. View image in full screen
Irene and Les Dubé. File / Global News
The University of Saskatchewan announced the passing of Dr. Leslie (Les) Dubé on Friday, a Saskatoon philanthropist.

Dubé passed on Wednesday at the age of 91.

He and his wife, Irene, supported more than 100 charities in Saskatchewan, including a $10-million donation to support the University of Saskatchewan Health Sciences project.

“We are extremely grateful for the visionary contributions that Les and his wife Irene have made to USask and to organizations throughout our province,” read a statement from the university.

“Les has been a community builder and leader whose generosity will have a lasting impact on our university and on the lives of Saskatchewan citizens for many years to come.”

The Dubés also donated $1 million to the St. Thomas More College $6-million capital campaign in 2012. They also donated another million in 2020 to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

Just before Les Dubé’s passing in March, he and his wife donated $2 million to the Royal University Hospital for a nuclear imaging scanner.

Les Dubé held leadership positions with charities and non-profit organizations in Saskatchewan, including the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Knights of Columbus, the Saskatchewan Diabetes Association, and many others.

He also served on the inaugural board of the Saskatoon Economic Development Authority.

 

