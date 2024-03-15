SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok out week-to-week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2024 5:43 pm
1 min read
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is out week-to-week with a hand injury.

The versatile Swede was hurt during Thursday’s 6-2 victory over the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Jarnkrok recently returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle suffered in practice Jan. 26.

The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games this season.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 15 games, is also missing star winger Mitch Marner because of a lower-body injury suffered last week.

The Leafs (38-19-8) host the Carolina Hurricanes (40-20-6) on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

