BC Hydro power pole deliberately set on fire, Nanaimo RCMP say

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after someone apparently torched a utility pole.

The fire broke out at the base of a power pole in the city’s downtown core on Thursday night.

In an email, RCMP said it appears the culprit used an unknown accelerant to set the wooden pole ablaze.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames before the fire spread, and there was no secondary damage.

BC Hydro said the fire knocked out power in the area, but that crews were able to restore electricity and will replace the police in the coming days.

“This was a dangerous act that not only exposed the perpetrators, but the public, first responders and our crews to significant risk,” the Crown corporation said in a social media post.

Police said they have yet to identify a suspect in the fire.