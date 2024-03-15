Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Hydro power pole deliberately set on fire, Nanaimo RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 9:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo'
BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
WATCH: BC Hydro says a number of people were put in danger last night after someone lit a power pole on fire in Nanaimo.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after someone apparently torched a utility pole.

The fire broke out at the base of a power pole in the city’s downtown core on Thursday night.

In an email, RCMP said it appears the culprit used an unknown accelerant to set the wooden pole ablaze.

Click to play video: 'RCMP probe fire at Burnaby car lot as arson'
RCMP probe fire at Burnaby car lot as arson

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames before the fire spread, and there was no secondary damage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

BC Hydro said the fire knocked out power in the area, but that crews were able to restore electricity and will replace the police in the coming days.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This was a dangerous act that not only exposed the perpetrators, but the public, first responders and our crews to significant risk,” the Crown corporation said in a social media post.

Police said they have yet to identify a suspect in the fire.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices