Drugs, cash seized in Kingston street crime investigation

An investigation by the Kingston police street crime unit has led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, and cash, police say.

Officers arrested a man in the 1100 block of Montreal Street Thursday afternoon.

They say the accused was found in possession of just over 280 grams of cocaine, 37.5 grams of brown fentanyl, and cash — all with an estimated combined street value of $37,515 — at the time of his arrest.

Jonathan Andino, 20, who police say has no ties to Kingston, Ont., is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of crime.