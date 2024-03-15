Menu

Crime

Drugs, cash seized in Kingston street crime investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
Police in Kingston, Ont., seized $37,515 in cash and drugs during a street crime investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Kingston, Ont., seized $37,515 in cash and drugs during a street crime investigation. Handout/Kingston Police
An investigation by the Kingston police street crime unit has led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, and cash, police say.

Officers arrested a man in the 1100 block of Montreal Street Thursday afternoon.

They say the accused was found in possession of just over 280 grams of cocaine, 37.5 grams of brown fentanyl, and cash — all with an estimated combined street value of $37,515 — at the time of his arrest.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Jonathan Andino, 20, who police say has no ties to Kingston, Ont., is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

Click to play video: 'More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting around Calgary CTrain stations'
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting around Calgary CTrain stations
