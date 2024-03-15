Menu

Traffic

Annual spring street cleaning underway in Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
File photo of a street sweeper. View image in full screen
File photo of a street sweeper. Global News
Spring cleanup is underway in the Central Okanagan.

On Friday, the City of West Kelowna, B.C., said street sweepers will begin mobilizing next week in some neighbourhoods, with cleaning expected to take six weeks.

Crews will begin in Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, then will work their way to higher elevations. Sweeping will occur Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Crews have also started sweeping parking lots at city parks and facilities, transit exchanges and bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors,” said the city.

Residents are asked to watch for no-parking signs while street sweepers are in the area and to park off-street.

The city is also asking people to sweep debris off sidewalks in front of their homes and onto the street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
However, when doing so, do not sweep road sand and salt into piles, as that slows a sweeper’s progress.

In Kelowna, street sweeping will begin March 24.

“Our sweepers clean approximately 1,911 lane kilometres per year, including bike lanes, which are swept in conjunction with roads,” says the city’s website.

In Lake Country, street sweeping is already underway. Cleaning is expected to last four to six weeks.

