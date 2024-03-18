Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm end to winter, cooling for the start of spring

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Spring officially starts Tuesday night after reaching the upper teens late in the day. View image in full screen
Spring officially starts Tuesday night after reaching the upper teens late in the day. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a sunny weekend with the warmest temperatures of the year so far, the heat and blue skies stick around for the final day of winter on Monday.

The mercury will top out in the upper teens before falling close to the freezing mark Monday night.

High clouds will begin to stream through with the sun shining through on Tuesday as the mercury climbs back to the mid-to-upper teens in the afternoon.

Spring officially begins at 8:06 p.m. PDT Tuesday evening with a chance of showers rolling back in on Wednesday as temperatures struggle to get into the low teens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Clouds and a chance of showers linger for the rest of the week with daytime highs sliding back into single digits.

A partly-to-mostly cloudy sky with a chance of showers at times will stick around for the first weekend of spring as daytime highs gradually warm up.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices