Okanagan weather: Warm end to winter, cooling for the start of spring

Send this page to someone via email

After a sunny weekend with the warmest temperatures of the year so far, the heat and blue skies stick around for the final day of winter on Monday.

The mercury will top out in the upper teens before falling close to the freezing mark Monday night.

High clouds will begin to stream through with the sun shining through on Tuesday as the mercury climbs back to the mid-to-upper teens in the afternoon.

Spring officially begins at 8:06 p.m. PDT Tuesday evening with a chance of showers rolling back in on Wednesday as temperatures struggle to get into the low teens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Clouds and a chance of showers linger for the rest of the week with daytime highs sliding back into single digits.

A partly-to-mostly cloudy sky with a chance of showers at times will stick around for the first weekend of spring as daytime highs gradually warm up.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.