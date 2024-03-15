Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

McDonald’s tech outage disrupting operations worldwide

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 15, 2024 7:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: ‘Supermassive leak’ of digital data sparks warnings'
Business Matters: ‘Supermassive leak’ of digital data sparks warnings
WATCH - 'Supermassive leak' of digital data sparks warnings – Jan 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

McDonald’s said on Friday a technology outage had disrupted operations at many of its outlets worldwide, including Japan and Australia, but ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incident.

Many McDonald’s stores in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of the system disruption, a spokesperson at McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon.

“We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Cyber attacks are getting easier, experts warn after 3rd federal incident'
Cyber attacks are getting easier, experts warn after 3rd federal incident

McDonald’s Australia said some of its restaurants were back online serving customers after the outage and were working to restore the remaining stores.

Story continues below advertisement

The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States. It operates nearly 3,000 stores across Japan and roughly 1,000 in Australia, its websites for the regions show.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The outage seemed to be have affected customers in Hong Kong, New Zealand and the UK as well, with people taking to social media to complain about disruptions at stores.

McDonald’s Canada did not return Global News’ comment request by publication time.

The New York Times said McDonald’s Hong Kong was experiencing a “computer system failure,” stating that the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks were not functioning.

Earlier this month, Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram also faced technical issues that disrupted global services for hundreds of thousands of users for more than two hours.

— with a file from Global News

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices