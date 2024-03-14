RCMP officer charged after high-speed pursuit near Dauphin

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined an RCMP officer should be charged after taking part in a high-speed pursuit last summer.

On August 29, 2023, an officer observed a motorcycle driving dangerously and at a high rate of speed on Highway 5 near Dauphin.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A pursuit ensued as several attempts to conduct a traffic stop were unsuccessful, and the chase led to several near-collisions.

The Independent Investigation Unit launched a probe into the incident and it’s been determined RCMP Cpl. Kevin Challoner faces a charge of failure to drive with due regard to safety.