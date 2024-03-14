Menu

Crime

RCMP officer charged after high-speed pursuit near Dauphin

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 11:04 pm
1 min read
View image in full screen
Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined an RCMP officer should be charged after taking part in a high-speed pursuit last summer.

On August 29, 2023, an officer observed a motorcycle driving dangerously and at a high rate of speed on Highway 5 near Dauphin.


A pursuit ensued as several attempts to conduct a traffic stop were unsuccessful, and the chase led to several near-collisions.

The Independent Investigation Unit launched a probe into the incident and it’s been determined RCMP Cpl. Kevin Challoner faces a charge of failure to drive with due regard to safety.

