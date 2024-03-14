Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario gives Pickering $5.2M boost for surpassing 2023 housing target

Premier Doug Ford was in Pickering Ont., on March 13 to announce the city will be receiving $5.2M, through the Province’s Building Homes Faster Fund.
By Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 8:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province gives Pickering $5.2M for surpassing 2023 housing target'
Province gives Pickering $5.2M for surpassing 2023 housing target
WATCH: Premier Doug Ford was in Pickering Wednesday to announce the city will be receiving $5.2M dollars. The funding was rewarded for the city exceeding it's 2023 housing target, through the province's building homes faster fund. Lexy Benedict reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a record-breaking 2023 for the City of Pickering, after the city surpassed its housing target by 58 per cent. Officials and Premier Doug Ford gathered on Tuesday, March 13, to hand over a cheque for $5.2 million to the city, for exceeding housing targets in 2023.

The province’s Building Homes Faster Fund was created to incentivize municipalities to tackle housing supply issues, and to help provide funding for more housing and community infrastructure.

“We got to keep on building,” said Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. “This is about building today, and getting houses built — giving the dream of home ownership, in a condo, student housing, or senior housing.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe said the funds will go towards building, as well as asphalt. “It’s not sexy, but it’s the nitty gritty of what matters to people,” said Ashe.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year alone, the City of Pickering broke ground on 1,502 new housing units and issued 1,933 building permits, with an estimated construction value of $853 million. It also received 1,972 new development applications in 2023, with an estimated construction value of $1.26 billion.

Trending Now

Officials say it’s the highest number of both development applications received and building permits issued in a single year for the city.

Mayor Ashe added the city has been working on “missing middle” development projects.

“There has to be a mix and a choice of housing, from condos, which are often an entry into the marketplace, to larger single-home family dwellings as well,” said Ashe.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices