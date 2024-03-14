Saskatchewan government to start work on $1.15B irrigation project

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is set to begin work on a $1.15-billion project to expand irrigation in the province.

Premier Scott Moe says the province will launch design work and consult with land users about the Lake Diefenbaker expansion project, with construction expected to start next year.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The project would make more water available from the lake for farmers to use.

Moe says costs are to be shared between the province and producers who want to participate.

He says the project is to help meet future food security needs as global population grows.

The premier adds it aims to boost the province’s agriculture economy, as farmers could grow crops of higher value.