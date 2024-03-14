Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan government to start work on $1.15B irrigation project

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan government says it's to begin work on a $1.15-billion project to expand irrigation in the province. The province aims to boost the province's agriculture economy. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government says it's to begin work on a $1.15-billion project to expand irrigation in the province. The province aims to boost the province's agriculture economy. HCY, RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government is set to begin work on a $1.15-billion project to expand irrigation in the province.

Premier Scott Moe says the province will launch design work and consult with land users about the Lake Diefenbaker expansion project, with construction expected to start next year.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The project would make more water available from the lake for farmers to use.

Moe says costs are to be shared between the province and producers who want to participate.

Trending Now

He says the project is to help meet future food security needs as global population grows.

The premier adds it aims to boost the province’s agriculture economy, as farmers could grow crops of higher value.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices