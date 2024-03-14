‘What were they thinking?’: Calls to cancel bridge closure on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The grand marshall of the Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade, Brian Greenway, is baffled as to how Quebec’s transport ministry could close the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge this coming weekend.

He says he’s still holding out hope there will be a change of heart.

“I thought well, maybe the goodness will prevail and they’ll go, we’ll do it another day and let this all happen,” he said. “What were they thinking? Well, they weren’t.”

Earlier this week, when the ministry announced the bridge would be closed, Hudson business owners and parade officials were outraged – some called the decision a slap in the face.

Many hoped Transports Quebec would reconsider the closure, hoping it was just an oversight.

“They just don’t care about our reality in Vaudreuil or in Soulanges,” said Marie-Claude Nichols, Vaudreuil MNA.

Nichols says it’s unfortunate that the bridge will be closed on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and adds it’s also upsetting that there was no communication between Transports Quebec and the local communities.

“They are not talking to the MNAs, to the mayors, they are not talking,” she said. “They are just making decisions without asking us: ‘Do you think it’s a good idea? Or should we move it to another weekend?'”

Transports Quebec says a change of heart is unlikely, as the closure is confirmed and is necessary for work on the bridge. However, extra mitigation measures will be put in place to help ease expected traffic jams.

“We are adding police officers on site, because the main detour is Highway 20 so they will be positioned in strategic areas to facilitate traffic,” said Sarah Bensadoun, Transports Quebec spokesperson.

And so, parade officials and the Hudson community hope people will pack some patience and bring along their Irish spirit on Saturday.