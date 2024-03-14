Toronto argument ‘turned physical,’ police say. Now, a man faces a murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have charged a man with second-degree murder after an argument that allegedly turned physical.

The incident was reported on Jan. 11 after 8 p.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said they were called to the scene after an argument “turned physical” and a man was stabbed.

Just under a month after the stabbing, police said the victim died of his injuries in hospital. Officers identified him as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby from Toronto.

Investigators said on Wednesday they have made an arrest in the case. A 26-year-old man from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder, police said.