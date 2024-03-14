Toronto argument ‘turned physical,’ police say. Now, a man faces a murder charge

Toronto police have charged a man with second-degree murder after an argument that allegedly turned physical.
The incident was reported on Jan. 11 after 8 p.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue.
Police said they were called to the scene after an argument “turned physical” and a man was stabbed.
Just under a month after the stabbing, police said the victim died of his injuries in hospital. Officers identified him as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby from Toronto.
Investigators said on Wednesday they have made an arrest in the case. A 26-year-old man from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder, police said.
