Edmonton Elks explore selling to private owners after 75 years of community ownership

The Edmonton Elks may be looking to sell to a private ownership group for the first time in the franchise’s 75-year history.

The Elks say that the team’s president and the chair of its board provided an update to the Canadian Football League’s Board of Governors on its ongoing ownership review on Wednesday.

That update is based on the findings of a special committee working with Park Lane, a sports investment bank that managed the sale of the Montreal Alouettes a year ago.

The special committee will bring its recommendations to the Elks’ board of directors, who will then decide the best ownership for the CFL club going forward.

Edmonton’s football team has been community-owned since it was founded in 1949.

The team had an operating loss of $3.3 million in 2022, the fourth straight year the community-owned club ran a deficit.