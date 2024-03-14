Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks explore selling to private owners after 75 years of community ownership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Private group of former players hope to buy the Edmonton Elks football team'
Private group of former players hope to buy the Edmonton Elks football team
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Elks continue to lose money and fans, but what if the CFL franchise owned by the community for the last 75 years went up for sale? Former player-turned-CEO of 73 Holdings investment firm Garrick Jones is very passionate about buying the green and gold and restoring it to its former glory. He joined Carole Anne Devaney from Texas to talk about his ambitions.
The Edmonton Elks may be looking to sell to a private ownership group for the first time in the franchise’s 75-year history.

The Elks say that the team’s president and the chair of its board provided an update to the Canadian Football League’s Board of Governors on its ongoing ownership review on Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

That update is based on the findings of a special committee working with Park Lane, a sports investment bank that managed the sale of the Montreal Alouettes a year ago.

The special committee will bring its recommendations to the Elks’ board of directors, who will then decide the best ownership for the CFL club going forward.

Edmonton’s football team has been community-owned since it was founded in 1949.

The team had an operating loss of $3.3 million in 2022, the fourth straight year the community-owned club ran a deficit.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

