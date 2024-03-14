SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
National

Canada

Supreme Court will not hear appeal from churches that fought Manitoba COVID-19 rules

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by several churches that fought Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions.The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at sunset in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by several churches that fought Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions.The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at sunset in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by several churches that fought Manitoba’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Lawyers for the churches argued public health orders in 2020 and 2021 that temporarily closed in-person religious services, then permitted them with caps on attendance, violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They lost that argument in two lower courts.

Click to play video: 'Lawyer who represented churches in battle over COVID mandates charged with intimidating judge'
Lawyer who represented churches in battle over COVID mandates charged with intimidating judge

The Manitoba Court of Appeal ruled last year that the restrictions were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allowable under the Charter.

The Supreme Court of Canada, as per its usual practice, did not disclose details as to why it has decided not to hear the case.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a Calgary-based legal advocacy group that worked with the churches, says it is disappointed with the high court’s decision.

“The applicants’ legal team believed the case was critically important, as it could have served as guidance for governments in crafting public health measures,” read a press release from the centre Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules'
Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules
© 2024 The Canadian Press

