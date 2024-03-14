Canada reducing Haiti embassy staff amid ‘volatile situation’

Send this page to someone via email

Only “essential personnel” will remain at Canada’s embassy in Haiti as Ottawa says it is temporarily reducing the size of its mission in the Caribbean nation.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said in a statement Thursday it is doing so given the “volatile situation” in the country.

“Canada is temporarily drawing down to essential personnel at its embassy in Haiti. Relocated personnel will continue to fulfill their duties from a third country. In similar situations, temporary drawdowns of missions are not uncommon,” GAC said.

“In these difficult times, Canada’s embassy will continue to support Canadians who remain in the country, as well as Haiti and the Haitian people. Canada’s ambassador to Haiti will also remain in the country and continue to engage Haitian stakeholders and international partners toward the implementation of the political agreement.”

Other countries have also moved non-essential staff out of the country over the past week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the drawdown will allow remaining staff to do their work, despite having fewer supplies.

“We are committed to supporting Haiti and the Haitian people, today and in the long term,” Joly said in a statement on the social media platform X.

“Our immediate priority remains the safety and security of Canadians, and this intervention will help ensure it.”

We have proceeded today to reduce our footprint to essential employees at our embassy in Port-au-Prince 🇭🇹. This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) March 14, 2024

The development comes two days after unelected Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional council is formed to oversee an international military intervention led by Kenya.

Haiti has been in a profound security crisis since mid-2021 when gangs took control of key infrastructure and started violent turf wars that have led to a collapse of most medical and food systems in the country.

Haiti declared a state of emergency early this month as clashes damaged communications and led to two prison breaks after Jimmy “Barbeque” Cherizier, a leader of an alliance of armed groups, said they would unite and overthrow Henry.

GAC has told Canadians in Haiti to shelter in place, and if they can’t, they should limit movements and maintain a low profile when going outside.

GAC added the federal government is not planning assisted departures or repatriation flights for Canadians in Haiti at this time.