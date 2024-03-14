Menu

Canada

Canada reducing Haiti embassy staff amid ‘volatile situation’

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 1:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Haiti leadership transition proposal faces rejection from multiple parties'
Haiti leadership transition proposal faces rejection from multiple parties
WATCH - Haiti leadership transition proposal faces rejection from multiple parties
Only “essential personnel” will remain at Canada’s embassy in Haiti as Ottawa says it is temporarily reducing the size of its mission in the Caribbean nation.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said in a statement Thursday it is doing so given the “volatile situation” in the country.

“Canada is temporarily drawing down to essential personnel at its embassy in Haiti. Relocated personnel will continue to fulfill their duties from a third country. In similar situations, temporary drawdowns of missions are not uncommon,” GAC said.

“In these difficult times, Canada’s embassy will continue to support Canadians who remain in the country, as well as Haiti and the Haitian people. Canada’s ambassador to Haiti will also remain in the country and continue to engage Haitian stakeholders and international partners toward the implementation of the political agreement.”

Click to play video: 'Haitian Canadians fear for family back home: ‘Destroy the gangs’'
Haitian Canadians fear for family back home: ‘Destroy the gangs’

Other countries have also moved non-essential staff out of the country over the past week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the drawdown will allow remaining staff to do their work, despite having fewer supplies.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“We are committed to supporting Haiti and the Haitian people, today and in the long term,” Joly said in a statement on the social media platform X.

“Our immediate priority remains the safety and security of Canadians, and this intervention will help ensure it.”

The development comes two days after unelected Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional council is formed to oversee an international military intervention led by Kenya.

Haiti has been in a profound security crisis since mid-2021 when gangs took control of key infrastructure and started violent turf wars that have led to a collapse of most medical and food systems in the country.

Haiti declared a state of emergency early this month as clashes damaged communications and led to two prison breaks after Jimmy “Barbeque” Cherizier, a leader of an alliance of armed groups, said they would unite and overthrow Henry.

Click to play video: 'Haiti crisis: Trudeau renews call for ‘Haitian-led’ solution to emergency'
Haiti crisis: Trudeau renews call for ‘Haitian-led’ solution to emergency

GAC has told Canadians in Haiti to shelter in place, and if they can’t, they should limit movements and maintain a low profile when going outside.

GAC added the federal government is not planning assisted departures or repatriation flights for Canadians in Haiti at this time.

