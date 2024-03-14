Edmonton police ask for tips as they try to find assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service released a photo of a suspect in an assault investigation on Thursday as they continue to try to find him.

Police provided few details about the assault, other than that it happened on Monday.

The EPS released the name of the suspect — Jordan Ashley Belhumeur — who they said is “wanted on numerous warrants including assault causing bodily harm, robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and intimidation” in connection with Monday’s assault.

“Belhumeur is believed to be violent and dangerous, and detectives are releasing his photo in an attempt to locate him,” police said in a news release.

“Investigators believe Belhumeur may be operating a newer model grey Nissan sedan with a Saskatchewan licence plate.”

Police said Belhumeur is believed to be frequently seen at bars along 118th Avenue in Edmonton and in the community of Buffalo Lake, Alta.

He is described as being about six feet tall and 240 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should not approach him but should immediately call the EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Police said Belhumeur is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a parole violation.