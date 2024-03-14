Menu

Crime

Alleged Alberta gang members arrested following joint police investigation

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 1:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Gangs infiltrating Edmonton homeless encampments, preying on vulnerable'
Gangs infiltrating Edmonton homeless encampments, preying on vulnerable
Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee and homeless advocates say gangs like Redd Alert and ASAP are taking advantage of the homeless population by making them do things like pay taxes 'for protection.' As Sarah Ryan explains, it's a motivating factor in getting encampments dismantled – Jan 2, 2024
A investigation between ALERT Edmonton’s integrated gang enforcement team and RCMP has resulted in the arrests of several people with alleged ties to the A$AP gang.

In a news release Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the first of two arrests took place on March 5. During a traffic stop, members of the ALERT team seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and “quantities of cocaine and fentanyl,” police said.

Dakota Auger, 29, and Sheldon Auger, 41, both from Wabasca, face several drug and firearms charges.

Police said two other alleged gang members were arrested during a traffic stop the following day, where police seized approximately 100 grams of cocaine.

Trinity Yellowkree, 26, and Christopher Yellowknee, 26, both of Wabasca, also face drug related charges.

Police said all of the people arrested have alleged ties to the A$AP gang.

Police said a third suspect, 34-year-old Kyle Auger, was also charged with drug offences.

Police said the arrests followed joint investigations between ALERT, Wabasca RCMP, and RCMP Criminal Intelligence, to help address gang concerns in the community. Wabasca-Desmarais is located approximately 300 kilometers north of Edmonton.

According to police, A$AP, which stands for Always Strive and Prosper, is a street gang involved in criminal activity including drug trafficking and home invasions across northern and central Alberta and some correctional institutions. Police said the group “is known to rely on violence.”

More on Crime

“A$AP gang members will often wear grey and white clothing, often stylized with the gang name or slogans to show allegiance to the gang and to intimidate others,” police said.

“A$AP isn’t shy about allowing their presence being known in the community, which is used as a tool for recruitment and intimidation. Meanwhile, their community is struggling with addiction issues that are perpetuated by gang activity,” said Insp. Angela Kemp, ALERT Edmonton.

Police said the Bigstone Cree Nation declared a state of emergency in January after months of dealing with issues related to addiction and crime.

“Working together, sharing intelligence and developing enforcement strategies have made our community safer by taking drugs and guns off the street,” said Sgt. Colin Thorne of Wabasca RCMP.

Police said anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Federal government provides funding to help reduce Edmonton gun and gang violence'
Federal government provides funding to help reduce Edmonton gun and gang violence
