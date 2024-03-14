Kingston man, 21, killed in single-motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston area man is dead following a single-motorcycle crash on a highway west of Morton, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the intersection of Ritz, Troy Lake and Jones Falls Roads around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Lifesaving measures were immediately taken, however, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries,” OPP said in a statement.

The motorcyclist has been identified as a 21-year-old man from the Kingston area.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash.

Leeds County OPP continues to investigate with help from collision reconstructionists and the OPP’s traffic collision investigation team.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam video to reach out to Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.