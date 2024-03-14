Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Kingston man, 21, killed in single-motorcycle crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
Leeds County OPP say a 21-year-old man from the Kingston area is dead following a single-motorcycle crash west of Morton, Ont. File photo
A Kingston area man is dead following a single-motorcycle crash on a highway west of Morton, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the intersection of Ritz, Troy Lake and Jones Falls Roads around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Lifesaving measures were immediately taken, however, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries,” OPP said in a statement.

The motorcyclist has been identified as a 21-year-old man from the Kingston area.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash.

Leeds County OPP continues to investigate with help from collision reconstructionists and the OPP’s traffic collision investigation team.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam video to reach out to Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

