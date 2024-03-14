Menu

Canada

Ottawa says it ordered national security review of TikTok before U.S. House vote

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
The Liberal government ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.

The revelation comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to ban TikTok unless its China-based owner sells its stake.

The federal industry minister’s office says that on Sept. 6, cabinet issued an order for the national security review of TikTok Canada.

The office says the review was based on the expansion of a previous business, which it says constituted the establishment of a new Canadian entity, but declined to provide any further details.

Orders made by cabinet are routinely posted online, but the minister’s office says this order was not accessible because the information is protected and confidential under the Investment Canada Act.

The office says TikTok would be subject to “enhanced scrutiny” under the act under a new policy on foreign investments in the interactive digital media sector the government released earlier this month.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

