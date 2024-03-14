Guelph police seize over $5M in drugs and weapons

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have seized more than $5 million in drugs and firearms in connection with a trafficking investigation.

In November 2023, Guelph police said they began investigating a group of people they allege were supplying drugs and guns throughout southern Ontario, including in the Royal City

On Wednesday, officers conducted several search warrants at homes in Hamilton and Brampton, among other areas, and arrested three individuals.

Among the items found were a Kelt Tec AR-style rifle and a semi-automatic rifle, seven kilograms of methamphetamine and five kilograms of cocaine.

Police said around 23.5 kilograms, or 235,000 doses of fentanyl was seized with a street value of $4.7 million. The firearms are estimated to be worth $680,000.

According to investigators, three of the Glock handguns were stolen from the United States.

In an analysis by Health Canada, it was determined the fentanyl seized is nearly pure, being substantially stronger than samples typically trafficked at street level.

A 37-year-old man from Brampton, a 68-year-old Mississauga man and a 33-year-old man from Hamilton face multiple charges.

All were held for bail hearings.