Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seize over $5M in drugs and weapons

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 14, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
Guelph police say over $5 million in drugs and firearms was seized following a four-month trafficking investigation. Three people were arrested on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say over $5 million in drugs and firearms was seized following a four-month trafficking investigation. Three people were arrested on Wednesday. Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they have seized more than $5 million in drugs and firearms in connection with a trafficking investigation.

In November 2023, Guelph police said they began investigating a group of people they allege were supplying drugs and guns throughout southern Ontario, including in the Royal City

On Wednesday, officers conducted several search warrants at homes in Hamilton and Brampton, among other areas, and arrested three individuals.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Among the items found were a Kelt Tec AR-style rifle and a semi-automatic rifle, seven kilograms of methamphetamine and five kilograms of cocaine.

Police said around 23.5 kilograms, or 235,000 doses of fentanyl was seized with a street value of $4.7 million. The firearms are estimated to be worth $680,000.

Trending Now

According to investigators, three of the Glock handguns were stolen from the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

In an analysis by Health Canada, it was determined the fentanyl seized is nearly pure, being substantially stronger than samples typically trafficked at street level.

A 37-year-old man from Brampton, a 68-year-old Mississauga man and a 33-year-old man from Hamilton face multiple charges.

All were held for bail hearings.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices