Toronto homicide unit investigating after woman dead, man arrested

Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the city’s east end.
Police said they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road at around 4 a.m.
A woman was found with injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. It was not clear what injuries the woman sustained.
Investigators said a man was taken into custody.
An investigation is underway and the homicide unit has been called in.
