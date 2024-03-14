Toronto homicide unit investigating after woman dead, man arrested

See more sharing options

Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road at around 4 a.m.

A woman was found with injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. It was not clear what injuries the woman sustained.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said a man was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway and the homicide unit has been called in.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Scarborough Golf Club Road & Kingston Road area, @tps43Div

4:08 am

-woman found w/ injuries, pronounced deceased

-man arrested, investigation underway@TPSHomicide notified and attending.

More info to follow#GO558575

^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 14, 2024