Canada

Edmonton police investigating after 37-year-old man killed in LRT collision

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 8:59 pm
1 min read
A 37-year-old man has died after a LRT collision in Edmonton early Wednesday morning. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. A police officer has been sent to hospital after a car crash in northeast Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old man has died after a LRT collision in Edmonton early Wednesday morning. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. A police officer has been sent to hospital after a car crash in northeast Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
A 37-year-old man has died after an LRT collision in Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police said at around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and the LRT. Police said a man was running westbound across 111th Street at 43rd Avenue when he was struck by the southbound Capital Lane LRT.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The crossing arms were down and the lights were activated at the time, according to a news release.

EMS paramedics attended the scene but the man died from his injuries on scene. The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating the incident.

