Edmonton police investigating after 37-year-old man killed in LRT collision

A 37-year-old man has died after an LRT collision in Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police said at around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and the LRT. Police said a man was running westbound across 111th Street at 43rd Avenue when he was struck by the southbound Capital Lane LRT.

The crossing arms were down and the lights were activated at the time, according to a news release.

EMS paramedics attended the scene but the man died from his injuries on scene. The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating the incident.