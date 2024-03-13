Lethbridge Hurricanes hoping to clinch WHL playoff berth

Send this page to someone via email

The Hurricanes only need six points to clinch a playoff berth.

And with only six games left in the regular season, the team is gearing up for a final push.

“We have a really tough two weeks ahead of us and I think that’s exciting because you’re already playing playoff hockey. We’ve already been in that mindset for two weeks now. We’ve been playing really good,” says assistant coach Ryan Aasman.

The team is currently sitting in seventh spot in the WHL Eastern Conference standings.

The ‘Canes will face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday and even though Edmonton is eliminated from postseason play, they’re expecting the Oil Kings to try and play spoiler.

“They took two points from us last time. They got a lot of high-end individual skill that we got to be aware against,” says defenceman Joe Arntsen.

The Hurricanes are coming off a weekend outing where they defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 in a shootout.

Forward Brayden Edwards has been hot, with points in five of his last six games, and is tied with forward Sean Tschigerl for team goals, with 27.

Edwards says the team still has a lot of work to do to ensure they secure a spot in the postseason.

“We got a goal in mind and if we think we can win a bunch of our games in the remaining stretch, we think we can achieve that.”

Forward Miguel Marques leads the club in points, with 68.

He says the team is playing their best hockey in a while and they’re hoping to keep it going during the final stretch of the regular season.

“We know what this group is capable of when we’re playing our best, and right now we’re rolling. We played against these top teams, we’ve won some games, so we just got to keep that going.”

If the Hurricanes make the playoffs, it will mark the eighth straight year that the team will qualify for post-season play, the longest run in club history.