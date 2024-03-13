Menu

Crime

Man arrested after Winnipeg police chase yields loaded firearms, drugs

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested after loaded firearms and drugs were found inside a discarded backpack.

Police say the man was wanted on the strength of a warrant in his name for charges on breaking and entering as well as committing assault. Police say he was believed to have firearms, as indicated during an investigation on Tuesday.

Officers say they saw the wanted suspect wearing a backpack while riding an electric bicycle near Aberdeen Avenue and Andrews Street.

Police say the suspect fled eastbound on Aberdeen as officers tried to place him under arrest. He then abandoned the bike and ran from officers, tossing his backpack.

Police say the man went to his home in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue and officers found him hiding inside. The suspect assaulted two of the officers while being arrested but no parties were injured during the incident.

Officers recovered the discarded backpack and found multiple items inside which were seized for evidence including:

  • A loaded .22 calibre semi-automatic sawed-off rifle containing a magazine with .22 calibre ammunition x 15
  • A magazine containing .22 calibre ammunition x 20
  • .22 calibre ammunition x 13 contained in a prescription bottle
  • 18 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value: $2,700)
  • 7.5 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value: $375)
  • Cellphones
  • $150 cash

A 33-year-old from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing multiple charges. He was detained in custody.

