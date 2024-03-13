Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly 400K stolen from Calgary business, bookkeeper charged

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud'
Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud
WATCH: March is Fraud Prevention Month: a time to educate Canadians on how to recognize, reject and report scams.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 60-year-old woman who allegedly defrauded her Calgary employer out of nearly $400,000 since 2021 is facing eight fraud, forgery and theft charges after the embezzlement was discovered during the sale of the company.

“Between January 2021 and May 2023, the woman worked as a bookkeeper at the commercial irrigation company where she was entrusted with access to the company’s funds. It is believed that during this time she wrote false invoices for work, deposited fraudulent cheques, used a company credit card for personal purchases and withdrew cash from corporate bank accounts,” Calgary police said in a statement Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

When the company was sold in April 2023, financial discrepancies were exposed and the bookkeeper refused to hand over important financial records. This set off alarm bells for the current owner, who carefully examined all financial documents and contacted police.

Click to play video: 'Alberta business owner urges banks to step up security after she was scammed for $65K'
Alberta business owner urges banks to step up security after she was scammed for $65K

Laura Hunt, 60, a Calgary resident, has been charged with numerous fraud, forgery and theft charges Hunt’s court date is slated for May 1.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Calgary police advise businesses that have experienced fiscal loss due to fraud to report it on their non-emergency line at 403-428-1234.

Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 and reference case: CA23225475/5341.

Click to play video: 'Family-run business issues warning after alleged payment dispute scam'
Family-run business issues warning after alleged payment dispute scam
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices