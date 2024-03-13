Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigate report of hazing involving rural hockey team

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
Phioto of a hockey skate close up View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of hazing involving a rural hockey team earlier this year. Samuel Thompson / Global News
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of hazing involving a rural hockey team earlier this year.

Police say Pembina Valley RCMP received a report of a hazing incident in Winnipeg in January.

RCMP would not confirm or deny that the reported hazing took place, only that they are investigating.

Winnipeg police say the investigation was initiated by RCMP and they have assisted with some local issues.

A francophone school division that oversees 24 schools in the province confirmed in a statement that some of its students were involved in the matter and it has launched its own internal investigation.

The Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine says it does not tolerate hazing or any other abuse, and is working to provide support to the students and families involved.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

