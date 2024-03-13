Menu

Traffic

RCMP say Highway 12 closed in central Alberta after school bus, semi-truck collide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a school bus. View image in full screen
A file photo of a school bus. Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
A collision involving a school bus and a semi-truck shut down Highway 12 near Halkirk, Alta., on Wednesday morning, according to the RCMP.

In a news release issued shortly before 9:30 a.m., Coronation RCMP said officers were called to the crash scene near Highway 855.

They said that no life-threatening injuries had been reported but did not confirm whether nobody was hurt at all.

“Highway 12 will be closed between Range Road 163 and Range Road 155 until further notice while emergency crews respond and the collision is cleared,” police said.

Drivers needing to pass through the area were asked to use Range Road 163 or Range Road 155 as a detour.

Police did not say what investigators believe led to the crash.

