Police track down shoe thief, made connections to other break-ins

To borrow a famous shoe campaign slogan, “It must have been the shoes!” that led police to a thief.

The Guelph Police Service was notified by a resident on Surrey Street near the downtown early Tuesday morning about someone breaking into his home at around 4 a.m.

The resident told investigators that he saw the suspect fleeing the home with several pairs of shoes including a pair of distinctive Nike Air Jordans.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect and track down the individual to another home nearby. A man was arrested after four hours of negotiations.

They were able to recover the shoes plus evidence of two other break-ins. There was also a quantity of suspected methamphetamine seized.

A 23-year-old man from Guelph faces several charges. He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.