Crime

Police track down shoe thief, made connections to other break-ins

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 13, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Guelph police have charged a man in connection to a series of break-ins. View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a man in connection to a series of break-ins. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
To borrow a famous shoe campaign slogan, “It must have been the shoes!” that led police to a thief.

The Guelph Police Service was notified by a resident on Surrey Street near the downtown early Tuesday morning about someone breaking into his home at around 4 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The resident told investigators that he saw the suspect fleeing the home with several pairs of shoes including a pair of distinctive Nike Air Jordans.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect and track down the individual to another home nearby. A man was arrested after four hours of negotiations.

They were able to recover the shoes plus evidence of two other break-ins. There was also a quantity of suspected methamphetamine seized.

A 23-year-old man from Guelph faces several charges. He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

