Folic acid is often used in pregnancy. Why Canada just recalled multiple brands

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has recalled six brands of 1mg folic acid tablets for potentially containing a higher dosage than is safely recommended during pregnancy.

The brands involved in the recall are Compliments, Equate, Health One, Nature’s Bounty, Pharmasave and Sisu. The supplements were sold by the company Vita Health Products Inc. of Winnipeg, Man.

“Affected lots exceed or may exceed the acceptable intake limit for N-nitroso-folic acid,” Health Canada says in the notice.

The recall notice does not state when the affected products were sold.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says that all people who could become pregnant need to take a multivitamin with 0.4mg of folic acid in it every day.

The agency notes you should not increase your dose of folic acid beyond 1 mg per day without a health care provider’s advice. Too much folic acid can mask a B12 deficiency.

Story continues below advertisement

According to PHAC, folic acid is vital to the normal growth of a baby’s spine, brain and skull.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Taking the vitamin daily during pregnancy, especially in the early stages, can reduce the risk of a baby being born with a neural tube defect. The defect can lead to stillbirth or lifelong disability, the agency says.

“Even if you are not planning to become pregnant, you need to take folic acid because many pregnancies are unplanned. If you are planning to become pregnant, take the supplement for at least three months before pregnancy,” the agency advises.

2:45 Health Matters: Enfamil recalls Nutramigen A+ LGG formula over bacteria tainting concerns

Though folate can be found in foods such as corn and dark green vegetables, PHAC says most women cannot consume enough of the vitamin from their diet alone to achieve the total amount recommended.

Health Canada advises consumers in the recall to consult their health-care provider prior to discontinuing use of the affected products, and to report any health product related side effects or safety complaints.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada also recommends returning the affected product to your place of purchase for proper disposal, and to contact the recalling firm for any questions.