Highway 3 under snowfall warning, up to 20 cm expected

Send this page to someone via email

Wintry weather conditions will persist in parts of the B.C. Southern Interior this week, and a snowfall warning has been issued for one mountain pass.

Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is expected to receive heavy snow Wednesday through Thursday.

1:48 Winter weather wreaking havoc across Canada

“A slow-moving trough of low pressure has caused significant snow to accumulate near Kootenay Pass,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Near 15 cm has fallen and an additional five cm is likely before the trough finally pushes off to the south by Thursday morning.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Warmer weather is expected to roll into B.C. this week, which has raised some concerns about the snowpack which, provincewide, is sitting about 34 per cent below seasonal averages as of March 1.