Weather

Highway 3 under snowfall warning, up to 20 cm expected

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases'
B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases
They arrived late, but powerful Pacific storms are now dumping snow on B.C. mountains. But as Andrea Macpherson reports, the province's River Forecasting Centre is warning it's still "too little -- too late" to build up the snowpack and prevent another summer of drought and extreme wildfire danger.
Wintry weather conditions will persist in parts of the B.C. Southern Interior this week, and a snowfall warning has been issued for one mountain pass.

Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is expected to receive heavy snow Wednesday through Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Winter weather wreaking havoc across Canada'
Winter weather wreaking havoc across Canada

“A slow-moving trough of low pressure has caused significant snow to accumulate near Kootenay Pass,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Near 15 cm has fallen and an additional five cm is likely before the trough finally pushes off to the south by Thursday morning.”

Warmer weather is expected to roll into B.C. this week, which has raised some concerns about the snowpack which, provincewide, is sitting about 34 per cent below seasonal averages as of March 1.

 

