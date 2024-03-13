Menu

Crime

Close to $10,000 stolen from safe at northwest-end business in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 13, 2024 9:58 am
1 min read
A manager of a northwest-end business in Guelph, Ont., reported that $9,600 was taken from their safe by an employee. The woman has since been charged and fired from her job. View image in full screen
A manager of a northwest-end business in Guelph, Ont., reported that $9,600 was taken from their safe by an employee. The woman has since been charged and fired from her job. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve laid charges against a woman from Cambridge, Ont., after nearly $10,000 was stolen from her boss’s safe.

Police said officers were called to a business on Tuesday night near Speedvale and Stevenson streets.

Investigators said the manager reported an employee had taken $9,600 from their safe a few days before and had returned to the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Officers arrested a 25-year-old. She’s since been fired from the job.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on April 23.

City hall hosts anti-crime summit after increase of thefts targeting Toronto businesses
