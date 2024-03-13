Close to $10,000 stolen from safe at northwest-end business in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges against a woman from Cambridge, Ont., after nearly $10,000 was stolen from her boss’s safe.

Police said officers were called to a business on Tuesday night near Speedvale and Stevenson streets.

Investigators said the manager reported an employee had taken $9,600 from their safe a few days before and had returned to the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old. She’s since been fired from the job.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on April 23.