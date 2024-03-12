Close to $800K in damage after multiple-alarm blaze guts Hamilton residence

See more sharing options

Several residents were displaced from their Central Hamilton, Ont., home Tuesday after a multiple-alarm blaze ripped through a residence.

The two-and-one-half-storey house suffered close to $800,000 worth of damage after a fire with “high heat” on the top floor forced firefighters to exit the dwelling amid zero visibility.

“Heavy smoke was now venting out of all openings of the third floor,” Chief Dave Cunliffe explained.

“The incident commander made the decision to pull all firefighters out of the residence and initiate an exterior attack.”

A search of the home at 60 Prospect St. following the fire confirmed no residents or pets were inside during the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Cunliffe.