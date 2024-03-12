Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Close to $800K in damage after multiple-alarm blaze guts Hamilton residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 9:31 pm
1 min read
Fire officials say residence on Prospect Street in Hamilton, Ont. sustained significant damage due to a fire on Mar. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire officials say residence on Prospect Street in Hamilton, Ont. sustained significant damage due to a fire on Mar. 12, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several residents were displaced from their Central Hamilton, Ont., home Tuesday after a multiple-alarm blaze ripped through a residence.

The two-and-one-half-storey house suffered close to $800,000 worth of damage after a fire with “high heat” on the top floor forced firefighters to exit the dwelling amid zero visibility.

“Heavy smoke was now venting out of all openings of the third floor,” Chief Dave Cunliffe explained.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The incident commander made the decision to pull all firefighters out of the residence and initiate an exterior attack.”

A search of the home at 60 Prospect St. following the fire confirmed no residents or pets were inside during the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Cunliffe.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Residents advised to keep windows closed amid building fire in Hamilton’s east end'
Residents advised to keep windows closed amid building fire in Hamilton’s east end
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices