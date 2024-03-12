Menu

T-shirt weather: Pre-spring warmup forecast for South and Central B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 7:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Early season heat expected across B.C.'
Early season heat expected across B.C.
WATCH: Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains which areas of the province could hit 20 C over the weekend and why this surge of heat could cause some concern.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of south and central British Columbia are expected to get a break from the winter blues, with a major warming trend inbound Thursday that could last the better part of a week.

“These will be the warmest temperatures of the year so far,” Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

“There is a chance a few areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could hit 20 C.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases'
B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases

Gordon said the inbound system is forecast to deliver temperatures between 5 and 15 C above normal for this time of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

The South Coast is expected to have its hottest days on Friday through Monday, while temperatures will peak in the Interior between Saturday and Tuesday, Gordon said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“There is a chance we could see a few daily temperature records broken,” Gordon said.

“While this is fantastic news for all of the kids off for spring break, there is concern this heat will impact the province’s desperately-needed snowpack.”

Officials have already raised drought concerns for the spring and summer, with provincewide snowpack sitting about 34 per cent below seasonal averages as of March 1.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver storing water earlier than normal due to low snowpack levels'
Metro Vancouver storing water earlier than normal due to low snowpack levels

The Fraser River at Hope was measured at about 30 per cent below average, while for the Metro Vancouver area, the basin snow water index was below 50 per cent of normal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thankfully this heat isn’t coming with rain,” Gordon said.

“A series of very warm and rainy days would have an even worse impact on the snow. These events are called snow eaters.”

Gordon stressed that while the province is certain to get warmer weather starting Thursday because the forecast is longer-range, specific details could change in the days to come.

