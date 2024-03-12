Indigenous Business Gathering in Saskatoon creates space for networking

Send this page to someone via email

The Indigenous Business Gathering was held at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon on Tuesday, connecting Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses in Saskatchewan.

“Indigenous businesses play a vital role in Saskatchewan by building inclusion among communities, providing jobs and growth, and helping enrich our quality of life. Events like these are vital to growing, strengthening and diversifying our economy,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“Events like the Indigenous Business Gathering are crucial because they foster a unique platform to connect, share knowledge, and build partnerships,” Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said.

“Having the opportunity to showcase both the opportunities to do business with and the vibrancy and resilience of Indigenous businesses contributes significantly to the success of the wider economy and creates diverse and purpose-driven workplaces.”

Over 85 trade booths were set up at the event with over 700 people registering to attend.

Kendra Wack, executive director of FEAD (Female Entrepreneurs in Agri-Food Development) said she was at the event to make connections and support First Nations founders across Canada.

She said their non-profit is looking to support founders and help create food security on First Nations as well as across Canada.

Wack said they have a program to support Indigenous communities that involves a mentorship circle that is First Nations designed and led.

“We also run accelerator programs, learning programs, webinars, podcasts, essentially any resource that is requested by our community,” Wack said.

She also said it is important to build those connections and create that support for Indigenous communities.

“The future of our economy in Canada will be Indigenous.”

Kelly-Anne and Kenny Bodvarson from Elevate Counselling and Therapy, an Indigenous-owned business based in Saskatoon, said this event was great opportunity to network.

Kelly-Anne said Elevate offers counselling as well as training in areas like mental health, first aid and corporate mental health.

Kenny is one of the 10 counsellors on staff, saying they offer a range of counselling as well.

“As a Metis person I think it’s important to kind of celebrate and promote Metis and Indigenous businesses,” Kenny said.